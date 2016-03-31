S&P hits new highs by May: Tom Lee Thursday, 31 Mar 2016 | 7:15 AM ET

Longtime stock market bull Tom Lee said Thursday he expects the S&P 500 to make a new all-time high by the end of May on the back of improving fundamentals.

Making his case, the co-founder of boutique equity research firm Fundstrat Global Advisors told CNBC's "Squawk Box" he sees the upcoming earnings season notching a better-than-expected performance. "We're going to find that companies for the first time in really a few years may start to beat numbers and we raise estimates."

Many of the profit revisions in January were made when oil was lower and the dollar was higher, Lee said, arguing a recently higher crude price and lower U.S. currency should provide tailwinds for American corporations.