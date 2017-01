Editor's note: David Alton Clark is the No. 1-ranked financial blogger based on pick returns, according to TipRanks.com



The iShares Silver Trust, a fund which trades like an ETF, has been in a long-term downtrend since touching an all-time high of $48 in 2012. Nonetheless, several bullish catalysts have come to fruition as of late.

Now could be the ideal time to buy SLV shares. Here's why: