Dow, S&P post 2nd straight quarterly win

U.S. stocks closed narrowly mixed Thursday, the final trading day of the quarter, ahead of the monthly employment report due Friday.

The Dow Jones industrial average and S&P 500 posted two straight quarters of gains with a first-quarter rise of 1.49 percent and 0.77 percent, respectively. ( Tweet This )

The Nasdaq composite had its worst first quarter since 2009 with a 2.75 percent quarterly decline. All three major averages recovered from an intra-quarter drop of more than 10 percent.

"I think it's a combination of dovishness out of the Fed and ... no sign of a U.S. recession," said Ben Pace, chief investment officer at HPM Partners.

On Thursday, the Nasdaq composite squeezed out a half-point gain with Microsoft up 0.33 percent and the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) up 2.3 percent. Apple closed 0.52 percent lower.

Materials ended almost 0.9 percent lower to lead nearly all S&P 500 sectors lower. Only utilities gained on the day.

The Dow Jones industrial average closed down about 31 points, with Boeing the greatest contributor to declines and IBM contributing the most to gains.

Morgan Stanley on Thursday raised its price target on IBM to $168 from $140 based on the perspective the firm is "beginning to show a path toward revenue monetization" in its Watson data analytics service. Shares of IBM closed 2 percent higher.