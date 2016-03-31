Considering a donation to a 2016 presidential contender?
Before you do, think on this: Your cash may actually be worth more to a candidate than your vote. That's particularly true if your money goes toward increasing turnout in a contested state — and you aren't registered to vote in one.
"Money is fungible in a way that votes aren't," said Harvard political scientist and government professor Stephen Ansolabehere.
A hard question is how much, exactly, a single donation is worth. Some very rough estimates suggest it takes $40 on average to get a person to vote using traditional methods like canvassing, Ansolabehere said.