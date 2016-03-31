While Democrat Bernie Sanders has spent nearly $20 for every vote he's received in the primaries so far, Republican John Kasich has spent less than $4 per vote, according to FEC data.

But the relationship between campaign spending and success with voters can be loose — and unpredictable.

"How many votes a dollar buys will depend on all the myriad different ways in which that dollar can be spent," said John Sides, a George Washington University political science professor.

Moreover, high voter turnout isn't necessarily the sign of a well-run campaign, just as fewer votes per dollar spent isn't the sign of a poor one.

Donald Trump's success with voters, despite raising far less cash, and Jeb Bush's failure (before he dropped out) are evidence that the calculus is complicated, said Erika Franklin Fowler, a government professor at Wesleyan University.

"Trump is having to spend a lot less than is typical for a front-runner, partly because he gets so much free media coverage," Fowler said. "Jeb's case shows that if voters don't like what you're selling, no amount of spending will bring them over."

Some estimates suggest Trump has gotten nearly $2 billion worth of unpaid media exposure, more than the combined total for the four other remaining Republican and Democratic candidates.