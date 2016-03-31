Why you aren’t going to lose your job to AI

While the software could be used to cut costs, Bathgate believes his customers haven't done this.



"What we found is that people don't use [the software] for cost-cutting, they use it for adding business value," he explained to CNBC in a phone interview.



"So where work is displaced, the humans who were doing that work before tend to get reallocated to new, more important stuff and more suitable to their skills."



This could prove to be an improvement for those employees who are currently stuck completing basic administrative tasks, Bathgate argued.



"It's kind of demeaning to humans to give them this kind of rote-based, simplified, mundane, chore-type work and once you've freed them of that now they are available to do much more interesting things, like speaking to customers.