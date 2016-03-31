Why you aren’t going to lose your job to AI

Artifical intelligence (A.I.) isn't likely to take your job any time soon, in fact it's going to make your work a lot more rewarding, according to the CEO of a company that automates basic tasks using a digital workforce.
Alastair Bathgate is the CEO of Blue Prism, a U.K. tech company that develops robotic process automation (RPA) software to perform clerical and administration tasks for businesses.
For instance, Telefónica's O2 business uses around 160 of Blue Prism's "software robots" to automate 15 core business processes including credit checks and order processing. The robots perform the equivalent workload of nearly 100 full time employees, according to Blue Prism.