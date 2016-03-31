    Fast Money

    Would you rather? Trading Apple and Tesla launches

    Tesla's Apple moment?
    Tesla's Apple moment?   

    The "Fast Money" traders debated whether shares of Apple or Tesla Motors were the better buy, as the companies rolled out new products on Thursday.

    The electric automaker is slated to unveil its highly anticipated Model 3 Thursday evening. People camped out as early as Tuesday outside of Tesla dealerships in hopes of being among the first to pre-order the new vehicle. On Thursday, Apple launched new products outside of its typical cycle, but to less fanfare.

    The traders argued whether this product release hype will be a successful predictor of Tesla's stock performance. Trader Tim Seymour had his doubts.

    "I think this is the time that Tesla really has to figure out, are they going for the luxury, high-end, or are they really trying to be the masses; and I'm not sure they get the masses," he said.

    Trader Guy Adami agreed that this will be a decisive moment for Tesla. He said that with the stock now trading around $230 where it was before it cratered in early February, the success or failure of the Model 3 will greatly influence the share price.

    Trader Steve Grasso said that of the two names, he would rather hold Apple because Tesla shares are only running on fanfare.

    "It's a hype stock. It's out of momentum, and they can't produce one car, let alone three cars," he said, in reference to the company's low delivery volumes.

    Trader David Seaburg said that it depends on the time frame. He would rather own Apple in the near-term because of Tesla's current valuation, but he still believes in the electric automaker in the long term.

    Tesla Motors Inc. logo
    Qilai Shen | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Tesla Motors Inc. logo

    Disclosures:

    Tim Seymour

    Tim Seymour is long AAPL, AVP, BAC, BBRY, DO, EDC, EWZ, F, FCX, GM, GOOGL, INTC, NKE, SINA, T, TWTR, VALE, VZ, XOM. Tim's firm is long BABA, BIDU, CLF, KO, MCD, MPEL, PEP, PF, SAVE, SBUX, VALE, WMT,YHOO, short HYG, IWM.

    David Seaburg

    Opinions expressed by David Seaburg are solely his own and do not reflect the views and opinions of Cowen Group, Inc.

    Steve Grasso

    Steve is Long AAPL, BA, CC, DD, DIS, DECK, EVGN, KBH, MJNA, MU, OLN, PFE, PHM, T, TWTR, GDX firm is long IBM, MCD, CXO, OXY, BP, CVX, RIG kids own EFA, EFG, EWJ, IJR, SPY

    Guy Adami

    Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC, Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    AAPL
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...