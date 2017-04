U.S. sovereign bond prices were lower Wednesday with Brexit fears momentarily fading and investors taking advantage of equities after heavy bouts of selling.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to its price, moved higher to 1.5087 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 2.3123 percent. Two-year note yields rose, last trading at 0.6329 percent.

Earlier, 30-year bond yields fell to their lowest level since 2015.