Cramer: China's sudden amazing strength, hidden by Brexit   

With the world distracted by a Brexit this week, Jim Cramer has watched China suddenly gain amazing strength.
"We've got a crouching tiger, hidden by Brexit scenario … strength that has been ignored as investors focused on all of the Brexit related capital destruction," the "Mad Money" host said.
As the world's No. 2 largest economy, China matters a heck of a lot more to Cramer than the U.K., which is the fifth largest economy.
China's strength has manifested via a 2.7 percent rally in the Shanghai composite and multiple positive days for the Baltic Freight index. This suggested to Cramer that China is importing raw goods. The rally in oil and rebound in copper also indicated that China has increased demand.