Cramer Remix: Stocks are in a strange nirvana. Here's why

With the world distracted by a Brexit this week, Cramer has watched China suddenly gain amazing strength.

As the world's second-largest economy, China matters a heck of a lot more to Cramer than the U.K., which is the fifth largest economy.

China's strength has manifested via a 2.7 percent rally in the Shanghai composite and multiple positive days for the Baltic Freight index. This suggested to Cramer that China is importing raw goods. The rally in oil and rebound in copper also indicated that China has increased demand.



"There is no denying that the global financial system is in worse shape ever since the U.K.'s Brexit vote … but the same apparently cannot be said for China," Cramer said.

The data all added up to China being up, not down for Cramer, as he speculated that this could be the reason why the blow of a Brexit seems to have softened.

Retail in the U.S., though, has not been as successful as China. Since peaking last year, Kohl's, Macy's, Nordstrom and Dillard's are all down more than 50 percent.

The only exceptions were the ones that were already in free fall for years, such as J.C. Penny and Sears.

"Things have gotten so bad for this cohort that we need to start asking ourselves which of them have what it takes to survive this ultra-hostile environment," Cramer said.

Cramer analyzed each company for its ability to withstand the popularity of Amazon, and the decline of the shopping mall.



"While I would stay away from all the department stores here, from a pure survivability perspective, Nordstrom is the most safe, followed by J.C. Penney, then Dillard's and Kohl's tied for fourth and the awful Sears Holdings coming in dead last," Cramer said.

At a moment when retail is finally starting to turn around, Cramer recommended that the stronger plays are worth a long trade, and those stuck in a bad stock could have a chance to sell it into strength soon.