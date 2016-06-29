Cramer Remix: Stocks are in a strange nirvana. Here's why

As the world's No. 3 largest maker of agriculture equipment, Cramer has started to wonder if AGCO could be part of a turnaround in the agriculture space. The company reported a strong quarter in April, with a top and bottom line beat that included robust full-year guidance.
AGCO announced on Wednesday that it will purchase Cimbria Holdings for $340 million in an effort to bolster its seed and grain processing business. The consolidation was confirmation for Cramer that there could indeed be a turnaround occurring.
To learn more, he spoke with AGCO's chairman and CEO Martin Richenhagen, who commented on the cycle of the agriculture space.
"I think that we are close to bottoming out. Hopefully it will bottom out this year, and I'm slightly more optimistic for 2017. We will perform pretty well. I think we will deliver on what we promised … Brexit is a no-brainer for us," Richenhagen said.
Sonic Corporation was once regarded as one of the only fast-casual restaurant chains that could thrive in a McDonald's dominated industry. However, after reporting a strong quarter in March and peaking in April, the stock has fallen more than 24 percent.
Cramer pointed to the weakness stemming from a deceleration in same-store sales growth reported in earnings last week, down to 2 percent from 6.5 percent in the previous quarter. While Sonic reiterated full-year guidance, management acknowledged an industry-wide slowdown possibly because of unseasonably rainy weather in April and May.
Cramer spoke with Sonic's chairman and CEO Cliff Hudson, on Sonic's perspective of what happened.
"We are certainly aware and comfortable with initiatives that we have underway. What we are less certain about is what is happening with the consumer. Some say the consumer is going through an attitudinal shift — on a broad basis, I'm not just talking about the Sonic consumer — but on a broad basis in that late April into May time frame," Hudson said.
In the Lightning Round, Cramer gave his take on a few caller favorite stocks:
Spark Therapeutics: "They are an incredibly speculative stock. We happen to have a couple of biotechs that actually showed some very wild moves today. Some cut in half, and some doubling. I have to tell you, this company just did a secondary. That makes me uneasy."
General Electric: "If Jeff Immelt [CEO] goes with Nelson Peltz's plan — that's Trian, and Trian has made a lot of money — then he'll be buying back stock hand-over-fist, and you should too. It's one of the largest positions in my charitable trust. I think you should own GE."