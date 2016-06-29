European stocks soared by Wednesday's close as global markets realized that any change to the status quo in the European Union (EU) after the Brexit vote is unlikely to change in the short-term.

The pan-European STOXX 600 jumped 3.1 percent at Europe's close, with all sectors except autos closing sharply higher.

London's FTSE index jumped 3.6 percent by the close, erasing all of the losses it made after the Brexit vote.

Meanwhile, the domestically-focused FTSE 250 popped 3.2 percent provisionally, while the French CAC jumped 2.6 percent and the German DAX trailed behind, up 1.75 percent.