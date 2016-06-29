    ×

    PRO Uncut

    PRO Uncut

    Issing says Brexit will be difficult for UK trade

    Otmar Issing and CNBC's Rick Santelli discussed the future of the European Union and the consequences of Brexit.

    "For a substantial time to come, we have to live in the situation [where] the euro is to survive without a political union," Issing said. "It's going to be a very difficult time for the U.K. itself to manage the Brexit, to guarantee the free movement of trade."

    Issing is a former ECB member and president of the Center for Financial Studies.

    This interview is an exclusive for CNBC PRO subscribers.

    PRO Uncut

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...