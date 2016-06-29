Just buy it? Experts trade Nike

Nike -- the much loved, but also much debated sportswear giant -- reported earnings yesterday after the bell.

The company's EPS beat Street estimates, but Nike shares tumbled more than 6% in after-hours-trading after revenue came in short of expectations.

Sluggish sales in North America weighed on the company's top line, and future orders were also shy of forecasts.

And yet the stock traded higher in today's session. Up nearly 3%, Nike was the Dow's best-performer for the day.

So, is the stock a runaway pick at these levels? Or are the conflicting signals sign that now might not be the best time to jump in? The "Halftime Report" experts debated.