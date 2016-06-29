Obamacare got less unpopular ahead of Republicans' replacement health plan

The Democrats are getting in line on Obamacare, while the Republicans are getting sicker of it.



A new survey shows Obamacare becoming more popular — or less unpopular, depending on your point of view — as the presidential election gets closer.

The Kaiser Family Foundation survey released Thursday found that the gap between unfavorable and favorable views of the Affordable Care Act shrank by 9 percentage points between April and June, with both sides now landing in a statistical dead heat.

A total of 44 percent of the public had an unfavorable view of the law as of this month — down from 49 percent in April, Kaiser found.