The big problem with Bud Light's new commercial

Doubts over whether Bud Light truly supports equal pay Thursday, 30 Jun 2016 | 9:11 AM ET | 00:33

Bud Light's newest advertisement could have been a major misstep for the beer company.

In its latest national television advertisement featuring Amy Schumer and Seth Rogan as representatives of the "Bud Light Party," Anheuser-Busch claims to be a supporter of equal pay.

"Bud Light proudly supports equal pay," Schumer says in the TV spot. "That's why Bud Light costs the same, no matter if you're a dude or a lady."

While Schumer and Rogen received equal compensation for their roles in the advertisement campaign, the company reportedly declined to provide information about how many women are employed within the company, how much they are paid and how much their pay compares to their male coworkers, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday.

The company told CNBC on Thursday that it did provide information to the Washington Post and has requested a clarification.



"Our position on equal pay has been very consistent over the years," Alex Lambrecht, vice president of Bud Light, said in a statement to The Washington Post. "We believe diverse perspectives are good for our business, and in equal pay for equal work."