The third quarter begins Friday, and if history is any guide, investors may want to buy select consumer stocks if the market rebounds after the Brexit sell-off. We studied all the third quarters during this seven-year bull market and found consumer-oriented secular growth names outperformed during the summer periods.

Using Kensho, a hedge fund analytics tool, we looked at which S&P 500 stocks performed the best in the third quarters since 2009.

Here is what we found.