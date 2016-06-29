US banks in much better shape than years ago, says EY CEO

Weinberger: Banks in better shape than years ago Wednesday, 29 Jun 2016 | 4:45 PM ET | 02:45

U.S. banks are in much better shape than they were years ago, EY Global Chairman and CEO Mark Weinberger said Wednesday.



"Bottom line is they've got to get back into the business of lending, the business of going ahead and creating capital, and hopefully this will be turning the corner," he said in an interview with CNBC's "Closing Bell" from the Aspen Ideas Festival.

The Federal Reserve released the results of its latest stress test Wednesday, with only three objections out of the 33 institutions tested.

The Fed objected to the capital distribution plans proposed at Deutsche Bank Trust and the Santander U.S. operation. Regulators are also requiring Morgan Stanley to submit a new capital plan by the end of the fourth quarter of 2016.

Several banks began boosting stock buybacks and dividends on the news.