3-wheeled motorcycles are the new trend—but are they a good investment?

For Polaris Industries, there's an unexpected reason for optimism: pavement.

While the Minnesota-based company (and the industry at large) continues to struggle with its trademark off-road vehicles, motorcycle sales are growing — and so are the number of wheels.

By now you've probably seen a Polaris Slingshot cruising around your town. It's unique, kind of like the Batmobile mated with a dune buggy. It has two wheels up front, one in the rear, and side-by-side passenger seats within a partially exposed cockpit.

Basically, the Slingshot mixes some of the stability of a car with some of the freedom of a motorcycle, which is why some states aren't exactly sure how to classify it.



Slingshot classifies itself as a three-wheeled motorcycle.

