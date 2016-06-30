After-hours buzz: Tesla, Micron, Netflix & more

Micron shares dropped in extended trading after the semiconductor company posted lower-than-expected quarterly sales and announced it was cutting jobs.

The company posted a third-quarter loss per share of 8 cents, compared to earnings of 54 cents a share in the year-earlier period. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.9 billion, against the comparable year-ago figure of $3.85 billion.

Analysts had expected a loss of 9 cents per share on revenues of $2.96 billion, according to a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate. Competitors Seagate Technology and Western Digital also dipped on the news.

Netflix shares popped in moderate trading volume after a slew of headlines hit Wall Street Thursday.

Lions Gate Entertainment, which owns the series "Orange is the New Black," agreed to buy cable channel Starz. Meanwhile, new data from Nielsen showed that the fourth season premiere of "Orange in the New Black" was watched by 6.7 million people in the U.S., rivaling the smash hit "Game of Thrones." Finally, a senior executive said that Netflix will continue to consider entering China, according to Reuters.

Hershey's stock dipped in light volume, paring a fraction of the day's nearly 17 percent gain, after the company rejected a takeover bid from Mondelez International. The maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter said it turned down the offer after determining "that it provided no basis for further discussion between Mondelez and the company."

— CNBC's Christina Cheddar Berk, Jacob Pramuk and Christine Wang contributed to this report.