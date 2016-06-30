"They are raising now at a higher valuation, but if you were to say 'here is what the New York and San Francisco markets are really worth in full legal compliance' and then re-run the numbers — however they do it — I don't know that they are still that $30 billion company," said Tusk at a dinner with reporters in San Francisco on Wednesday.

Airbnb declined to comment for this report.



On Monday, Airbnb sued its home-town of San Francisco over a Board of Supervisors decision on June 7 to fine the company $1,000 per day for each listing that is not registered with the city.

This followed a decision earlier in the month by New York State Senate to make it illegal for hosts to advertise short-term rentals of less than 30 days on Airbnb. If the bill passes into law, New Yorkers who violate the law will face fines starting at $1,000.