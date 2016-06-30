Amazon is entering into the world of perishable private-label foods, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Starting this week, the online company will carry whole-bean coffee and ground coffee label Happy Belly and bottled baby food label Mama Bear on its website. Last month, the Journal also reported that Amazon was in the works to release four brands of private-label foods, diapers and cleaning supplies.

Amazon has developed private labels before under its AmazonBasics line, selling a wide range of items such as batteries, tripods and linens.

The move towards private label brands may save money for the company. The Wall Street Journal reported that with Amazon creating its own products, the company can reduce shipping costs and better control profit margins.

