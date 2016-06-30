Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Opposition Leader Bill Shorten have used social media extensively during the campaign, and if the election result was based on followers alone, the Prime Minister would win in a landslide.

Across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, Turnbull has a total of 985,513 followers, against Bill Shorten's 295,508. Turnbull has a long history of engaging on social media, and is famous for posting pictures riding public transport.

The incumbent Prime Minister is also ahead when it comes to the public's conversation. According to Twitter, of the number of tweets mentioning either leader, Turnbull was mentioned in 57 percent versus Shorten in 43 percent from June 21-27.

Turnbull has also generated the most engagement among political leaders on Facebook. Between May 7 and June 26, Malcolm Turnbull was discussed by 70 percent of people on Facebook in Australia, and Bill Shorten by 42 percent.

"I haven't seen this anywhere else in the world," said Rishi Jaitly, APAC vice president of media partnerships at Twitter.

"It's been a great election season and we're excited that we've been so central to the conversation,Twitter is the platform and microphone of choice, not just for candidates and parties or journalists, but for voters too," he told CNBC.

"The conversation is fun and humorous and I think it makes democracy more accessible for millennials," he said.