"With regard to territorial issues and maritime delimitation disputes, China does not accept any means of third party dispute settlement or any solution imposed on China," said foreign affairs spokesman Hong Lei in a lengthy statement on Wednesday after the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague said it will be releasing its ruling on July 12.

He also said the arbitration tribunal has "no jurisdiction over the case and the relevant subject-matter, and that it should not have heard the case or rendered the award."

"The Philippines' unilateral initiation of arbitration breaches international law," he added.

China, will work in accordance with international laws to resolve South China Sea disputes directly with relevant parties, Hong said.

Should China--as is expected--reject any ruling in favor of the Philippines, it will be just the start of a "long game of international pressure," said Gregory Poling, Southeast Asian fellow at Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington DC.

"There is no such thing as an international police force that is going to kick in Beijing's door and make them abide by the ruling," he said.

Although almost all arbitration by The Hague result in countries complying due to the opportunity costs "that come as being seen as an international rogue", the eventual outcome would also depend on whether the Philippines and its allies can rally and maintain public and international support over the years to come, said Poling.

"This is going to be a whack-a-mole game. China will try again-maybe it's a day after the ruling, maybe it's six months from now and the Philippines and U.S. will need to deter them and this will go on and on and on," said Poling.