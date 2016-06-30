    ×

    Pro Analysis

    Pro Analysis

    Bernstein downgrades Qualcomm on earnings uncertainty

    A silicon wafer.
    Getty Images

    Bernstein lowered its rating on Qualcomm to market perform from outperform on downside risk to the company's Wall Street earnings estimates.

    "Qualcomm has had a good run off the bottom over the last few months, and is now in the ballpark of our target price," Bernstein's Stacy Rasgon wrote in a note to clients Thursday.

    "Given we believe near-term estimates likely need to come down further and a continued hesitancy to sign up for a long-term growth story, we are finding it harder to pitch the stock with conviction here."




    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    QCOM
    ---

    Pro Analysis

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...