Brexit 'bad news': Formula E CEO

The potential of clean transport is significant. The U.S. Department of Energy has said that if hybrid or electric vehicles completely replaced light-duty conventional ones, U.S. dependence on foreign oil could fall by between 30-60 percent. Plus, carbon pollution from the transport sector would fall by up to 20 percent.

Commenting on U.K. voters' decision to leave the European Union, Agag said it was "bad news, obviously for Europe and I think, really, this country."

"For my business it's short term good news," he added. "(The) pound went down a lot, we have a lot of income in euros, and we spend a lot in pounds, so we're making actually quite a bit of profit on the exchange. But I think (in)… the long term it's going to be tough for sponsors, for partners, but we have to get on with it and you know, keep working. We are committed to the U.K. anyway, this is our home.