Brexit 'bad news': Formula E CEO

This weekend the curtain will fall on this season's fully electric FIA Formula E Championship as drivers race around Battersea Park in London.
While motor sport has traditionally been associated with gas guzzling, turbo charged and loud vehicles, Formula E represents a break from the past with its all electric cars.
Speaking to CNBC on Thursday, Formula E CEO Alejandro Agag said that a key aim of the championship was to "promote electric cars, make electric cars more popular so one day all the cars in the world are electric."