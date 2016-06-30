Brexit forces shift in strategy for tech companies, says Box CEO

Tech companies will grin and bear the consequences of a Brexit as they are forced to serve an increasingly fragmented set of global customers, said Box CEO Aaron Levie.

"This is a mismatch between the potential of the internet and how today's laws work — but there is no obvious solution in any foreseeable time period," said Levie.

The tech industry thrives in an inter-connected environment, which promotes innovation and collaboration, he said. Though the consequences of a Brexit have yet to be fully understood, anything that creates more barriers or further separates economies undermines the power and promise of technology, he said.