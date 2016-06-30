China June PMIs fall to 4-month low

"China has largely been ignored during the Brexit crisis, but it has managed to weaken its currency substantially throughout the period. Focus will turn again to how its stimulus efforts are faring today with the release of its May PMIs," commented Angus Nicholson, IG market strategist, ahead of the release.
While Friday's results were concerning, they may not produce urgent monetary action, according to Tony Nash, founder of analytics firm Complete Intelligence. He doesn't believe cutting interest rates will immediately bolster the economy on the back of overall weak loan demand, but added that he does expect improved economic activity going into August.
Outside of manufacturing, Friday's data flood wasn't entirely bad.
A third survey painted a slightly more uplifting outlook for the country's service sector, which now accounts for the bulk of GDP. The official services PMI rose to 53.7 in June, better than May's 53.1 figure.
Fraser Howie, an independent analyst, cautioned reading too much into one month's reading.
"The trend is more your friend. What it's telling us is the economy is bumbling along at best...there's clearly no signs of any strong recovery," he told CNBC's Squawk Box.
He doesn't anticipate this pattern to change anytime soon, predicting little change in the economy by year-end.
