China June PMIs fall to 4-month low

From March-May, the survey logged results above the key 50 level, which separates expansion from contraction. In the seven months before March, the survey remained stuck below 50.

Caixin's China June manufacturing PMI, which tracks smaller-scale private firms compared to the official gauge, also recorded the fastest rate of deterioration in four months. The index reported a 48.6 reading for June, compared with 49.2 in May.

Markets showed little reaction to both surveys, with the Australian dollar flat and mainland equities half a percent higher.

"Overall, economic conditions in the second quarter were considerably weaker than in the first quarter, which means there has been no easing of the downward pressure on growth. Against the backdrop of a turbulent external environment, and in order to avert a sharp economic decline, the government must strengthen its proactive fiscal policy while continuing to follow prudent monetary policy," said Zhengsheng Zhong, director of macroeconomic analysis at CEBM Group.

The latest numbers are likely to trigger a debate on whether more monetary support can be expected from the People's Bank of China (PBOC), especially given tepid expectations for second quarter growth.

Strategists widely anticipate gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the April-June quarter, due on July 15, to come in unchanged. GDP expanded 6.7 percent on-year in the first three months of the year, the slowest pace since the global financial crisis but still in line with Beijing's official 2016 target range of between 6.5-7 percent.