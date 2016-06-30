How one couple saved $100,000 and quit their jobs to sail around the world

Source: Kimberly Joy Photography
Jessica and Matt Johnson sold their house and cars to fund their global sailing adventure.
Other than one temporary gig teaching sailing lessons and another helping to deliver a boat, the duo hasn't worked since 2012. They've lived almost exclusively on their savings.
"We did not have any other kind of financial net such as a trust fund or inheritance," Matt told CNBC in an email. "We've just been able to live a very frugal life since we began saving, and also as we continue to travel."
Their next stop? The Arctic Circle. Currently, they are in Florida while their new boat, a Trisalu 37 built in Quebec, gets fitted for the long trip. They expect to set sail again in four months.
"Really anyone can take on this lifestyle if you just have the drive and determination and a little common sense," Jessica said.