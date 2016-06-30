Cramer: Intel's Brian Krzanich is making his move Thursday, 30 Jun 2016 | 10:47 AM ET | 01:58

CNBC's Jim Cramer has seen the future of tech, and it's all about being the brains behind autos.

"You're going to see Intel be the key to this market," Cramer said Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street." "[Intel CEO] Brian Krzanich is making his move out of the PCs and into the car."

Shares of Intel were up more than 2 percent midday Thursday as a slew of news hit Wall Street.