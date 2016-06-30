    ×

    Cramer: Intel is the key to this market

    CNBC's Jim Cramer has seen the future of tech, and it's all about being the brains behind autos.

    "You're going to see Intel be the key to this market," Cramer said Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street." "[Intel CEO] Brian Krzanich is making his move out of the PCs and into the car."

    Shares of Intel were up more than 2 percent midday Thursday as a slew of news hit Wall Street.

    Intel and Mobileye may have teamed up with BMW to develop self-driving cars with collision detection, according to reports from Bloomberg and Reuters. Meanwhile, competitor Qualcomm was dinged by a Bernstein analyst who cited market share losses to Intel . To top it off, Intel may be exploring the sale of its cybersecurity business, according to the Financial Times.

    Citi analysts raised Intel's estimates and price target amid the buzz, pointing toward better demand from the PC market, and increased share of Apple's iPhone 7. Indeed, Cramer said Apple, too, should look toward the future of the car, suggesting the iPhone maker acquire a company that can dominate car radio like Sirius or Pandora.

    "If I were running the M&A department for Apple, I would put together anything that can be in continuum in the car, whether it be Sirius, whether it be Pandora," Cramer said. "I want to own the car, because the car moves."

    Disclosure: Cramer's trust owns shares of Apple, Citigroup and NXP Semiconductors.

