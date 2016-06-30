Duterte’s Dozen: Concerns rise over vigilante mobs in the Philippines

If you've followed the upheavals in Southeast Asian politics over the last few decades, you'll be well familiar by now with the phenomenon of the Rent-a-Mob.

We've seen it repeatedly in protests, demonstrations, or worse, in places like Thailand, and Indonesia. Stand in an not-so-orderly queue and wait to be next in line to be handed standard issue logo-emblazoned T-shirt, and matching logo-emblazoned baseball cap.

Possibly also pre-painted placards with incendiary slogans, as the occasion and gravity of the situation demands. Or more usually, as organizers deem. Accessorize and personalize with bandanas and face paint, as per individual preference or budget.

In return, reasonably attractive recompense to offset your day's wages, or to make up for the opportunity cost of not running your own stall or street business. In some situations, as we've seen in Thailand, corporate sponsors with specific political leanings get involved - meals, drinks, umbrellas, bottled water. More like a raucous school outing.

It is true in places like Indonesia and Thailand that Rent-a-Mobs have turned violent. But the instances where people have actually been killed have been isolated, one-off, separate from and unrelated to the crowds, but still organized for specific effect.