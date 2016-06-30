Good news for New Jersey drivers: No gas tax hike Friday

East coast drivers rejoice: The New Jersey Senate delayed a vote to raise the state's gas tax ahead of the holiday weekend, NBC New York reported.

Had the bill passed the senate, drivers filling up in the Garden State would have spent 23 cents more per gallon, according to that report. The proposed legislation was approved by the State Assembly on Tuesday, and includes a $2 billion-per-year transportation trust fund over the next eight years, according to NBC New York.

New Jersey has the second lowest gas tax behind Alaska, the report said, and the Senate's approval of the measure would have meant the state's first gas tax increase in more than 25 years.

Democratic Senator and Budget Committee Chairman Paul Sarlo told NBC New York that policymakers are still working out a deal that is "acceptable to the Assembly and Republican Gov. Chris Christie."