Hertz signs rental deals with Uber and Lyft

Hertz is hoping new agreements with ride-hailing operators Uber and Lyft will help the rental car company squeeze more money out of older cars.

It's the latest agreement the ride-hailing companies have signed with either an automaker or rental car company as Uber and Lyft look for new ways to get drivers behind the wheel, even if they don't own a vehicle.

"We consider this agreement to be largely complementary to our rental car business," said John Tague, president and CEO of Hertz Global Holdings.