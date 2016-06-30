How Brexit could still spook the oil market

WTI futures had been on a steady path upwards in 2016 after a bruising two years. Nonetheless, the shock result last Friday morning saw prices plunge by around $4 on concerns that it could impact global growth.



JPMorgan has actually upped its forecasts on the commodity. Its Brent and WTI price forecasts for the third quarter of and fourth quarter of 2016 are now $53 a barrel and $55 a barrel, respectively. Its 2017 Brent and WTI forecasts are lifted to around $56.75 a barrel with a figure of $62 a barrel for the end of next year.



It believes that oil balances have tightened up following a surge in unplanned outages, but suggests structural conditions in the market will further keep the market in check for that latter part of 2016. However, the bank had a warning for clients that could yet mean its estimates will prove incorrect.