Istanbul attack to worsen Turkish tourism slump

"Big travel players such as TUI and Thomas Cook are already recording a significant decline in bookings to Turkey of over 35 percent which of course showcases that demand is very low and travellers are shifting their holiday plans to other destinations in Europe," she added.

A late deal being run by Thomas Cook currently offers seven nights at a Turkish resort for about £539 per person, flying from Birmingham, U.K.

Thomas Cook did not disclose any changes to pricing, but told CNBC via email that its holiday and flight programs to Turkish resorts were operating as normal but with increased security measures at airports.

TUI Group spokesperson Kuzey Esener confirmed to CNBC that prices for trips to Turkey are significantly lower than they were last year. While TUI doesn't disclose percentage changes, Esener did say they were in the double-digit region.

Still, Turkish holiday packages haven't been marketed any differently despite the rising risk of terror attacks, he said.

"Hoteliers are making strong offers, value for money is currently excellent in Turkey. However, there are no specific marketing activities compared to previous year," Esener told CNBC.