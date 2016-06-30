Istanbul attack to worsen Turkish tourism slump

The country has not only had to grapple with terror attacks, but geopolitical tensions that sparked a sharp drop in the usually numerous Russian visitors.
The Kremlin ordered a ban on travel packages and flights to the country after the Turkish military shot down a Russian fighter jet on the Syrian border in November.
Russian tourism to Turkey dropped 91.82 percent year-on-year in May, according to data from Turkey's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, accounting for only 1.65 percent of total tourism compared to over 13 percent a year earlier.
Russians have accounted for one of the largest proportions of tourists to Turkey, second only to Germans, according to Euromonitor data dating back to 2010.
However, a recent thawing of relations with the Kremlin could provide some hope for the country's lucrative tourism sector, after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent a written apology, followed by a phone call on Wednesday.
"This is definitely a move in the right direction, however we must not forget that fear factor among travellers is an important aspect when the travel industry is concerned," Popova said.
"Unless the (Turkish) government takes all the necessary actions to strengthen security in the country, tourism flows from these markets will not be sufficient to revive the sector," Popova said.