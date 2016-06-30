No, really. Stop eating raw cookie dough

While it may be tempting to munch on a spoonful of raw batter after you've whipped up a batch of chocolate chip cookies, you may want to skip the tasty temptation this summer.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a statement on Thursday warning people not to eat cookie dough and other batters due to a recent string of E.coli bacteria outbreaks associated with some batches of flour.



"People often understand the dangers of eating raw dough due to the presence of raw eggs and the associated risk with Salmonella," the FDA wrote in a statement. "However, consumers should be aware that there are additional risks associated with the consumption of raw dough, such as particularly harmful strains of E. coli in a product like flour."



Last month, General Mills issued a voluntary recall of 10 million pounds of flour sold under the brands Gold Medal, Signature Kitchen's and Gold Medal Wondra due to these concerns.

Not only should consumers avoid eating raw dough, but should also be cautious when handling raw flour. The FDA and CDC warned against allowing young children to do "flour crafts," a popular new trend circulating online.