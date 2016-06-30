First Brexit, now Frexit? Fears grow over the power of populist politics

Populist parties and politicians around the world and Europe have celebrated Britain's decision to leave the European Union (EU) but the specter of reactionary politics is worrying many in the political establishment and business world.

Populist leaders from Donald Trump in the U.S. to Marine Le Pen in France have hailed the decision by 52 percent of Brits to leave the EU last Thursday, saying that the will of the people had been made clear and have been emboldened by the vote to leave the bloc.

European parties in particular – such as Le Pen's far-right Front National (FN), the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) or anti-immigrant Northern League in Italy, Sweden's far-right Sweden Democrats party and Germany's Alternative für Deutschland – all welcomed the vote and called for their own referendums on the EU or single currency – leading to the rise of terms such as "Frexit," "Swexit" and "Dexit."

Populist parties have grown in power and prominence in the EU in the last few years, particularly amid a backlash against an influx of refugees.

Speaking to CNBC in Paris on Thursday, Publicis Chief Executive Maurice Levy told CNBC that he believed that populism was a burgeoning threat but that the reasons for their popularity – seen as protest votes by those who are disenchanted with traditional mainstream parties - needed to be addressed.