Record heat in California could interfere with your Fourth of July guacamole

Those hoping to make guacamole this Fourth of July weekend could be out of luck — at least, if they were planning to use avocados grown in California.

Triple-digit temperatures in the southern part of that state last week scorched the crops of some avocado growers in the area, resulting in a shortage right before what is a typically big sales period for the fruit, according to the Los Angles Times.

The heatwave is yet another setback for these farmers, who have already faced water and labor shortages and competition from Mexican avocado growers, who currently hold 80 percent of the U.S. Market, according to the Times.



While the high temperatures will likely result in fewer — and therefore, pricier — California avocados being sold for July 4th, the industry is not yet sure how prolonged the aftermath will be.

"After the heat, it takes a while for the effects to manifest themselves, so at this point, we're uncertain if there is a loss or not to next year's crop," Tom Bellamore, president of the California Avocado Commission, told the Times.

Read the full report from the Los Angeles Times.

