Will your next meeting be on the holodeck? SAP's new CIO wants to make it so

He's bringing holographic technology, popular in science fiction, to meeting rooms. While existing video conferencing technology already allows participants in various geographies to virtually attend a meeting, Saueressig, who has been in his role only a couple of months, is aiming for a full augmented-reality experience - a meeting room filled with holograms of people as they work together.



"With holograms, it will be different in how I can interact with [another] person... if we do it right, the entire virtual meeting discussion will change and you get a different kind of trust level if you see people in a different way," he told CNBC in an interview.



It's a concept popularized in the long-running Star Trek: The Next Generation TV series, in addition to other science fiction universes.



Holograms are part of augmented reality (AR), which overlay s the real world with digital information or virtual objects that can theoretically include virtual projections of people. By contrast, virtual reality (VR) immerses a user in a completely virtual space.



Making meetings more exciting isn't Saueressig's only plan for AR.



He's also looking at deploying it inside SAP's data centers, which house volumes of information in servers and racks. Hiccups during servicing the hardware in those data centers can disrupt front-line employees' access to vital information, potentially translating into business losses.