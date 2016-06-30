Will your next meeting be on the holodeck? SAP's new CIO wants to make it so

"If you upgrade and exchange the components of the hardware [with AR], you directly get real-time information of the racks in the data center," explained Saueressig. The information, likely accessed through AR glasses or other devices, can tell the service personnel which components need to be changed, provide instructions on how to change it and even hold video conferences with other support staff in case problems arise.
Both AR and VR technologies have been garnering investment interest. Data from Digi-Capital, a firm that advises AR/VR, mobile and gaming companies for M&A, shows investment in AR and VR reached $1.1 billion in January-February of this year alone.
Holograms aren't Saueressig's only technology initiative aimed at attracting and keeping millennial workers.
Instead of dictating employee hardware, he's allowing them to choose the kind of devices they want to work on, although it is limited to a pre-approved list of mobile devices, including iPhones and Android-based Samsung phones, and laptops, which are then fitted with the necessary applications, software and security policies.
That can be key to keeping millennials engaged with their employer.
A survey from consulting firm Deloitte earlier this year found 77 percent of millennials wanted to have greater mobile connectivity at work through tablets and smartphones, while 75 percent said they wanted to work remotely from other locations that could add to their productivity.