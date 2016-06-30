US futures lower as post-Brexit rally cools off; data eyed

U.S. stock index futures traded lower Thursday, indicating a mixed open, as traders digested the release of data and kept an eye on the fallout from the U.K.'s decision to leave the European Union.

On Wednesday, the Dow Jones industrial average posted its best two-day point gain since August.

On the data front, initial jobless claims came in at 268,000, slightly above expectations.

The Chicago PMI is due at 9:45 a.m. ET. Later on Thursday, St Louis Fed President James Bullard will give a speech in London at the Society of Business Economists' annual dinner.

The pan European Stoxx 600 Index was up 0.1 percent on Thursday. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed 0.06 percent higher on Thursday while in China, the Shanghai Composite closed 0.07 percent lower.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at $49.88 a barrel on Thursday, down 1.4 percent, while U.S. crude was at $48.98, down 1.8 percent.

On the earnings front ConAgra, Constellation Brands, and Darden Restaurants reported before the bell. Micron is set to report after the bell.