Wall Street looks to end June with another rally

U.S. stock futures were steady this morning, after two sessions of gains recovered about 60 percent of the post-Brexit losses Friday and Monday on Wall Street. But it's been a rough month for stocks, with the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq in the red ahead of the last trading day of the month. (CNBC)

The second quarter on Wall Street ends today, with the Dow and S&P 500 slightly positive for the past three months and for the year. But the Nasdaq was solidly lower for both periods. All three stock measures were coming off their best two-session gains of the year. (CNBC)

European stocks were steady this morning, after two days of gains that erased all of the post-Brexit losses in London. The British pound was higher against the dollar for the third straight session. Meanwhile, gold and oil prices were lower, while global bond yields were higher. (CNBC)

Addressing the European Parliament in Brussels today, billionaire investor George Soros said the Brexit vote "unleashed a crisis in the financial markets," but added Britain's actual departure from the European Union was not a done deal yet. (CNBC)

Boris Johnson, former mayor of London and top Brexit campaigner, said today he won't run to be the next U.K. prime minister to replace the outgoing David Cameron. Several high-profile members of the U.K.'s ruling Conservatives have thrown their hats into the ring. (CNBC)