Wall Street looks to end June with another rally

The Fed's stress tests approved the capital plans for 31 of 33 banks, with only the U.S. banking units of Deutsche Bank (DB) and Banco Santander failing. Morgan Stanley (MS) received conditional approval, while M&T Bank (MTB) passed after scaling back capital distribution plans. (Reuters)
After passing the Fed's stress tests, a number of financial firms announced increases in dividends and/or buybacks, including Bank of America (BAC), Citigroup (C), American Express (AXP), and JPMorgan Chase (JPM). Others included, KeyCorp (KEY), SunTrust (STI), and BB&T (BBT). (CNBC)
Movie channel Starz (STRZA) is being acquired by Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF), the movie studio behind "The Hunger Games" franchise, for $4.4 billion in cash and stock. (CNBC)
Mobileye (MBLY), which specialized in autonomous-vehicle technology and software, is planning to team up with Intel (INTC) and BMW to develop self-driving cars. The three companies plan to hold a joint news conference Friday. (Reuters)
Amazon (AMZN) has finally lifted the lid on its second-annual Prime Day sale, which it's touting as the "biggest Amazon event ever." On July 12, the online retailer will offer Prime members new deals as often as every five minutes. (CNBC)
Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google unit, Apple (AAPL), and Amazon use their size to "snuff out competition," Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren said in a speech. Earlier this week, she appeared at an event with presumptive Democrat presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. (Recode)
Presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump, less than three weeks from the party's convention, told a crowd he is not happy that some of his former rivals aren't endorsing him. The way he sees it, there should be consequences.
Turkish police arrested 13 people in connection with the deadly attack on Istanbul's airport. At least 42 people died and more than 200 were injured when assailants with guns and explosives hit the airport on Tuesday.