Why banks are suffering the most amid Brexit uncertainty

World markets may be trying to slowly edge back to their pre-Brexit levels, but the European banking sector continues to be dragged down by the U.K. referendum's result..
Global stocks look set for the worst performing month since January this year amid fears of uncertainty as European Union leaders scramble to put a deal together after UK voted to exit the region.
Banking stocks are among the worst performing, pulling the Stoxx 600 down nearly 7 percent this month – its worst since August 2015.
Big European banks like Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse saw their shares plunge to an all-time low after results of the EU referendum were announced on Friday morning. Shares in Deutsche Bank and Santander further fell 4 percent and 2.9 percent respectively on Thursday after the U.S. units for both the banks failed stress tests this year.