Why banks are suffering the most amid Brexit uncertainty

In the UK, Royal Bank of Scotland was the worst hit among all banks after the bank saw its shares plunge by more than 30 percent since June 24. It fell a further 4 percent on Thursday after Morgan Stanley cut its rating on the stock to 'equal weight' from 'overweight.'

David Stubbs, Global Market Strategist, JPMorgan Asset Management, told CNBC via email that there were three main reasons for banking stocks recent volatility.

"If there is an economic hit from Brexit, banks' business could be impacted. Secondly, rates may move lower and yield curves may flatten further if Brexit has a significant economic impact. Finally, uncertainly overt the future of the UK, which is a global financial centre, may cause question marks over banking business models and transition costs."

But the banking sector has been seeing a bit of seesaw in its performance this week. Earlier this week, stock markets rallied pushing banking stocks up but analysts called it a dead cat bounce. However, the sector again came under renewed pressure on Thursday as uncertainty about Brexit continued.

Craig Orlam, senior UK economist at Oanda told CNBC via email that there are a number of reasons why banking stocks have come under pressure at the moment.

"The result of the referendum has added another cloud of uncertainty and negativity for the global economy which could hit the banks. An increase in non-performing loans, particularly if the housing sector struggles, on the back of any slowdown will create further headwinds for the banks."