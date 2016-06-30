Mobius, who is executive chairman of Templeton Emerging Markets Group, said major EMs like China were looking to Singapore rather than the West for inspiration — and said the apparent rise in protectionism and rejection of free trade and globalization in developed economies might encourage that trend.



"There is ongoing debate over what model makes sense — the U.S. model or the Singapore model of financial market liberalization with stable one-party government," the Singapore-based investor told CNBC on Wednesday.



Mobius said the financial and political tumult that followed the U.K.'s vote to leave the European Union highlighted the potential for instability in even the most highly developed of Western democracies.

"China is leaning towards Singapore … Russia and Turkey are leaning towards Singapore," he told CNBC.

Under the 31-year leadership of Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew from 1959 to 1990, Singapore grew from an impoverished backwater to one of the world's most advanced economies. Today, Yew's People's Action Party still rules Singapore and U.S. non-governmental organization Freedom House categorizes the city-state as a "partly free" democracy.