Why Amazon's stock keeps hitting all-time highs

Amazon's Prime service — which gives subscribers free shipping, as well as access to Amazon's television shows, movies and music for $99 a year — is growing like crazy.

Cowen and Co. estimated this week that subscribers grew to 49 million in August, and said that the pace of growth shows signs of accelerating. (It has a price target of $960. Amazon was trading around $833 midday Thursday.)

It's a virtuous cycle. Customers feel like they need to take advantage of the service so they order everything on Amazon. The more customers that join, the more Amazon and third-party merchants add products to the service. There really is no competition. That, plus Amazon keeps adding top-quality original TV programming, which is a further enticement.