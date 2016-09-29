Overachievers who have already started – or finished – their holiday shopping may still be able to take advantage of upcoming sales.
An estimated 34 million adults have already begun to tick items off their Christmas shopping list, according to a new survey from CreditCards.com. Of those, 1 million have completely "wrapped" this annual task.
The mid-September survey polled 1,000 adults, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.
"It really is pretty amazing that so many people have finished their holiday shopping so quickly," said Matt Schulz, senior industry analyst for CreditCards.com. "Some people wear that as a badge of honor."