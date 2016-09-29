While early birds have the advantage of ample time for smart shopping – comparing prices and swooping in on the best deals – there's a risk of missing out on even better holiday sales.

Or maybe not. An analysis from Boomerang Commerce last year found that major retailers' discounts and pricing for 1,000 popular products over Black Friday weekend and Cyber Monday was "nothing special."

Still, it doesn't hurt to hedge your bets by monitoring pricing of recently purchased items. Many stores will refund you the difference if you spot a lower price there, or at a competitor, within a set period after your purchase.

"It's going to be tough," said Edgar Dworsky, founder of advocacy site ConsumerWorld.org. "The policies vary from store to store."

You may have to act fast, he said – often, the match only applies if you spot a better deal within a week or two. Stores may also require that the deal be for the exact item (model number, color, quantity, etc.) and from a specific online or in-store competitor. Many specify that they won't match deals offered from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday.

Of course, you'll also need to hang on to your receipt.