'Concerning' drop seen in the number of older adults getting flu vaccinations

"Get a flu shot, no excuse not to get them," said Dr. Tom Frieden, director of the CDC, who also urged everyone 65 years old and above to get pneumococcal vaccination as well.



"Getting a flu vaccine is important for all of us, for our own protection and for the protection of those around us who may be more vulnerable to flu, such as young children, people with certain chronic health conditions and the elderly," said Frieden. "Flu can strike anyone and it can strike hard. I'm getting vaccinated today and I ask that you join me."

Frieden then got himself vaccinated during a press conference on the upcoming flu season.

Last season was a relatively mild one for flu. This season, it is too early to know which strain of flu will be dominant, said Frieden. The vaccinations produced for this season do "match the flu strains we've seen so far, but it's still too early to predict what the rest of the season will hold," he said.

This year, officials said, nasal sprays are not recommended for delivering vaccinations because they have been found to be not as efficient as injectable doses.



For the 2016-17 flu season, as many as 168 million doses of injectable influenza vaccine will be available, according to vaccine manufacturers. Officials said more than 93 million doses have already been delivered.

"We do not think there will be any shortage," Frieden said.