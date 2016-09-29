Cramer: China's game-changing comeback that no one is talking about

While many are glued to election season and the Federal Reserve right now, Jim Cramer is watching the one thing no one is talking about — China.

Major signs show China could be making a comeback, and Cramer says this could be a game changer for investors.

"Everyone acts like China is still decelerating or even stagnating, because that is just what we have become accustomed to. What if I told you the data was spinning a different story?" the "Mad Money" host said. "… At a certain point it starts looking pretty obvious that China could be in rebound mode, and that is a huge deal."

Not only is China the world's most populous country, but it also has the second-largest economy on earth and is the third largest consumer of U.S. exports.