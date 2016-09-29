Cramer Remix: How to play oil after the OPEC announcement   

With the price of oil up, Cramer expected Thursday to be a great day for the market. Instead, worries over Deutsche Bank, the biggest bank in Germany, had ripple effects all over the world.

"You can always count on the banks to screw things up royally," Cramer said.

Whenever the market worries about the possible solvency of any bank, Cramer only sees negative pin action for investors.

"So if a company like Deutsche Bank may be having real problems, and that's sure how it looks with the stock down 6.7 percent today, then several things are going to play out, and none of them are good," Cramer said.

While many are glued to election season and the Federal Reserve right now, Cramer is watching the one thing no one is talking about — China.

Major signs show China could be making a comeback, and Cramer says this could be a game changer for investors.

"Everyone acts like China is still decelerating or even stagnating, because that is just what we have become accustomed to. What if I told you the data was spinning a different story?" the "Mad Money" host said. "… At a certain point it starts looking pretty obvious that China could be in rebound mode, and that is a huge deal."

Not only is China the world's most populous country, but it also has the second-largest economy on earth and is the third largest consumer of U.S. exports.