Cramer: Sell this energy stock tomorrow

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:



Chicago Bridge & Iron: "The infrastructure is too related to energy. I'm going to have to say don't buy."

Orbital ATK: "They had that accounting issue and I haven't been able to get to the bottom of it. Let me do more work, OK, because that was worrisome to me."

Ceco Environmental: "I happen to like it. I happen to like industrial filters ... I think this is a growth business. You've got a good one there."

CONSOL Energy: "This stock is up like 130 percent. It was a short squeeze. I want you to sell it tomorrow."

Sodastream International: "Just look, don't go. This is a very promotional company. I don't like promotional companies."



CenturyLink: "You're reaching for yield. We don't reach for yield on 'Mad Money.' We would rather be in Verizon or AT&T."

Waste Management: "The stock's got to stop going down soon. David Steiner [CEO] come on, man. But we do have that 2 percent, almost 3 percent, yield and I like the business very much. I say buy."