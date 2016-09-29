    ×

    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    Cramer: Sell this energy stock tomorrow

    It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:

    Chicago Bridge & Iron: "The infrastructure is too related to energy. I'm going to have to say don't buy."

    Orbital ATK: "They had that accounting issue and I haven't been able to get to the bottom of it. Let me do more work, OK, because that was worrisome to me."

    Ceco Environmental: "I happen to like it. I happen to like industrial filters ... I think this is a growth business. You've got a good one there."

    CONSOL Energy: "This stock is up like 130 percent. It was a short squeeze. I want you to sell it tomorrow."

    Sodastream International: "Just look, don't go. This is a very promotional company. I don't like promotional companies."

    CenturyLink: "You're reaching for yield. We don't reach for yield on 'Mad Money.' We would rather be in Verizon or AT&T."

    Waste Management: "The stock's got to stop going down soon. David Steiner [CEO] come on, man. But we do have that 2 percent, almost 3 percent, yield and I like the business very much. I say buy."

