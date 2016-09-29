Deadly Hoboken train crash snarls NJ/NY commute, but here are the alternatives

After a deadly train crash during morning rush hour at a busy New Jersey station, commuters have more limited options to travel between New Jersey and New York.



Thursday's crash killed at least one person and injured more than 100 people, including the train's engineer, said New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said.

Currently, NJ Transit commuter train and PATH subway service in and out of Hoboken is suspended due to the crash at the Hoboken Terminal building. NJ Transit's Hudson-Bergen Light Rail also suspended service into and out of the terminal, which is across the Hudson River from Manhattan.

NJ Transit buses will honor NJ Transit rail tickets. The NY Waterway ferry tweeted its ferry service from Hoboken South is suspended, but that it will honor NJ Transit bus and rail tickets on its other routes.

For more options, see WNBC's full list of commuting options in light of the closures.

For other options, WNBC reports that Uber will refund the cost of the ride to commuters affected from Hoboken.