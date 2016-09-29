Deutsche Bank's Ross Sandler, one of Wall Street's top analysts, upgraded his rating on eBay shares to buy from hold on the prospect of better-than-expected growth due to a website upgrade.



"We think EBAY is in the latter stages of its re-platforming, which is the time period where select internet stocks historically tend to generate the most alpha," Sandler wrote in a note to clients Wednesday. "There are few out-of-favor accelerating-growth stories with upside to estimates and a reasonably low valuation, from that perspective EBAY might be the best story in Internet heading into 2017."

Sandler's picks have a 12 percent one-year average return with a 69 percent success rate, according to analyst ranking service TipRanks, placing him in the top 2 percent of all Wall Street analysts covering any industry.