Asian financial centers want in on London's forex trading throne

Asian markets such as Hong Kong and Singapore are cementing their positions as global financial hubs by snagging business away from larger peers, an industry observer said Thursday.



"Asia has been benefiting from a more favorable economic environment [when compared] to Europe and the U.S.," said Ralph Achkar, director of capital markets at Colt, which provides connectivity services to link up currency and derivatives traders.



This comes as the City of London's reputation as a financial center has taken a beating post-Brexit.

Often regarded as the global capital of foreign exchange trading, London's global share of forex trading has slipped considerably in the past three years.

Data from the Bank for International Settlement (BIS) revealed that the global market share of foreign exchange trading conducted in the U.K. declined from 41 percent in 2013 to 37 percent in April this year -- even before the U.K.'s vote to leave the European Union.